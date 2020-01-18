Citigroup Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $71.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.41.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after acquiring an additional 659,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.