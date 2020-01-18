Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Shares of CFG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,543,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,632. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

