Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Cerner were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 119.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.