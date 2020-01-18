Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLW. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of CLW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 140,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,783. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $370.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,714.49. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.