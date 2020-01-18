CloakCoin Price Reaches $2.19 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 212.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $69,522.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00024675 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003953 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001087 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,391,397 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, Bitbns, YoBit, Livecoin, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

