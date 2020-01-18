Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will post sales of $201.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.20 million. Cloudera reported sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $784.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.60 million to $784.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $846.90 million, with estimates ranging from $803.47 million to $881.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,163 shares of company stock worth $2,392,658. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 2,485.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDR stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.