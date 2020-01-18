Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Clovis Oncology from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann lowered Clovis Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 13,986,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,284,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.13.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2,741.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 614.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 251,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

