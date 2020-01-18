CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 88,483 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 74,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

