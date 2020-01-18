Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.61. Cluff Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 3,435,237 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

About Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

