CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

