Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100 at Deutsche Bank

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Shares of CCH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,766 ($36.39). 617,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,572.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,623.55.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, with a total value of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

