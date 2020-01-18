Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Shares of LON CCH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,766 ($36.39). The company had a trading volume of 642,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,576.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,622.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

