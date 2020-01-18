Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COHU. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 229,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 189,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 985.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

