Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

CMCSA traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $47.50. 27,155,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,742,152. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

