Comet Ridge (ASX:COI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Comet Ridge Ltd. (ASX:COI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Comet Ridge shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 25,758 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million and a PE ratio of -29.17.

In related news, insider James Riley acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,000.00 ($53,900.71).

Comet Ridge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal seam gas and sandstone reserves in Eastern Australia. The company has 100% interests in the ATP 743, ATP 744, and ATP 1015 projects located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and 40% interests in the ATP 1191 Mahalo project located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, as well as holds interests in the PEL 6, PEL 427, and PEL 428 projects located in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales.

