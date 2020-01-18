CommerceBlock Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,125.00 (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $3.40 million and $1,125.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommerceBlock token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Gatecoin, IDEX and OKEx. During the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,866,686 tokens. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Mercatox, Ethfinex and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

