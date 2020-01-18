Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.20 ($7.21).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.28 ($6.14). The company had a trading volume of 13,381,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.48 and its 200 day moving average is €5.55.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.