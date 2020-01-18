Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Health continues to acquire hospitals to expand its number of licensed beds. It targets hospitals that cater to relatively non-urban and suburban communities, where management can add value through specialty medical service expansion, economies of scale, additional investment in new technology and improved process management. It has also been putting in efforts to reduce its expenses. Frequent divestitures to streamline its core operations have helped it lower its debt burden. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, Community Health has seen a persistent decline in revenues due to reduced admissions, which has been putting pressure on the bottom line. Moreover, a weak 2019 guidance remains a concern. Loss per share from continuing operations is now estimated between $1.75 and $1.85 for 2019.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYH. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $381.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.36. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

