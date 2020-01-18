Comparing ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) & Edison International (OTCMKTS:EIX)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Edison International -1.60% 11.98% 2.69%

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Edison International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Edison International $12.66 billion 2.18 -$302.00 million $4.15 18.54

ENEVA S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edison International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and Edison International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Edison International 0 4 6 0 2.60

Edison International has a consensus target price of $78.22, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Summary

Edison International beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

