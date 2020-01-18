Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.08, 467,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 292,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Compugen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Compugen alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.74.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Compugen by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.