Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 96,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $248.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 109,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

