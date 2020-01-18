Concoin Market Capitalization Hits $2,658.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Concoin has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. Concoin has a total market cap of $2,658.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com . Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

