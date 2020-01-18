Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

BBCP opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

