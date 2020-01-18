Concrete Pumping’s (BBCP) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 122,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,492. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

