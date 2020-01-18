Concrete Pumping’s (BBCP) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.
Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 122,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,492. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.
