ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,616,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP remained flat at $$65.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,944. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

