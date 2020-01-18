Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBPX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CBPX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. Continental Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Continental Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Continental Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Continental Building Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Continental Building Products by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

