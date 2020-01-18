ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

CTRA stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,972. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $525.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $551,150.00. Insiders have bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,625 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

