Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CORE. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 122,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at $21,677,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Core-Mark by 218.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 55.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Core-Mark by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.