Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lifted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 153.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,085,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 6,470.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 50.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,348,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

