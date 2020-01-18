CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $631.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $638.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $649.63. 250,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,409. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $368.65 and a 1 year high of $659.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.16.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

