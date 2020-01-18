Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Receives $18.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

COT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 3,213,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after acquiring an additional 380,191 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 729,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,417,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 360,536 shares in the last quarter.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

