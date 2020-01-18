Cott (NYSE:COT) Price Target Raised to $19.50

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Cott stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cott will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cott by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after buying an additional 380,191 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cott by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 729,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cott by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cott by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Cott by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,417,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 360,536 shares during the last quarter.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

