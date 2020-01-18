Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.65.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.43. The company had a trading volume of 711,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,635. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $1,960,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,804 shares of company stock worth $31,152,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $337,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.