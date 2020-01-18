Covesting (COV) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Covesting has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $3,224.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.02933629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

