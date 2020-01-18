Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 168,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $404.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

