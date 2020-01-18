Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 158,290 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 38,796.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,290 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.86% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $871,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,555 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.95 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

