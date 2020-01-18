Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 89 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $578.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.