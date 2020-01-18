Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period.

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1045 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

