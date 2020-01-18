Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 88,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

