Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.42 ($112.12).

Shares of EPA:SAN traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €92.19 ($107.20). 1,941,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

