Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.34.

CPG opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The business had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,770,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

