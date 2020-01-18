Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

CPG opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$798.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

