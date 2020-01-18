Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given a C$0.90 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Laurentian set a C$0.90 price objective on Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.95.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.52. 1,598,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.