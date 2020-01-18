Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RYDAF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,123. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $33.50.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.