Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 124,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,076. The company has a market capitalization of $395.32 million, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.