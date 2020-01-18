Crypto.com Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.15 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $616.15 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BigONE, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.98 or 0.05701859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026740 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033796 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128240 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,406,393 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bithumb, Huobi Global, Dcoin, CPDAX, KuCoin, BigONE, HitBTC, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, DDEX, Upbit, Bithumb Global, DigiFinex, OceanEx, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Indodax, OKEx, Bibox, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

