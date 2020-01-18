CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 169% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $53,627.00 and approximately $4,908.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 627.7% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

