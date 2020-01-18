Cryptocean Trading 57.4% Higher This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 57.4% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $100,453.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.05626210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034712 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00127893 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

