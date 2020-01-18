CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,395,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 198.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

CSX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,348,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,346. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.