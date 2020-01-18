CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

